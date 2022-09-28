Mary Killinger

Colleen Killinger, 82

ST. PAUL — Mary Colleen Killinger, 82, of St. Paul, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Vince Parsons will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the church, with a 4 p.m. rosary.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

More details will appear later.