Mary Killinger, 82

ST. PAUL — Mary Colleen Killinger, 82, of St. Paul, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Vince Parsons will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.

Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the church, with a 4 p.m. rosary.

Memorials are suggested to Sts. Peter & Paul Parish Life Center or to the family for later designation.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

Colleen was born on Feb. 12, 1940, in Greeley, the daughter of Oren L. and Mary M. (Killeen) McIntyre.

She was a 1957 graduate of Wolbach High School.

She was united in marriage to Gerald Lee Killinger on June 6, 1959, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Wolbach. The couple were blessed with four children, Donald, Mary Kathleen, Joseph and Rosemary.

Gerald and Colleen farmed in Greeley and Howard counties for several years. Colleen attended Real Estate classes at Central Community College in Grand Island and passed her exam in 1984.

In 1977, Gerald and Colleen started Killinger Auction and Real Estate Inc. in St. Paul, which they operated for many years.

She was a member of the former St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Wolbach and Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. She taught CCD (religious education) for many years and was a member of the CCW of both churches and of Catholic Daughters of America Court 2015 Sacred Heart of St. Paul. She was also a member and past Auxiliary president of the Nebraska Auctioneer Association. She also volunteered at many Wolbach school activities while her children attended school there.

Colleen was a wonderful mother and homemaker. She worked hard on the farm along side her husband and enjoyed doing auctions and visiting with people when they came into the office. She dearly loved her grandchildren. Colleen had a large open heart and an Irish wit that made everyone feel welcome.

She is survived by her children, Mary Kathleen Quinn of Omaha, Joseph Killinger of Santa Monica, Calif., and Rosemary Wichmann of Hastings; four grandchildren, Jerrid and Shantell Wichmann of Kenesaw, Daniel Quinn of Omaha, Christopher Quinn of Omaha and Sarah and Chris Golick of Hastings; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Dan and Barb McIntyre of St. Paul and Tim and Barb McIntyre of Greeley and, Sandra McIntyre of St. Paul; and Gerald's siblings and spouses, Sue Killinger of Wolbach, Eugene and Valerie Killinger of St. Paul and Dan Killinger of Omaha.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald on May 26, 2017; infant son, Donald Joseph Killinger; great-granddaughter, Olivia Mae Golick; parents; brother, Mike McIntyre; two brothers-in-law, Wayne E. Killinger and John Dean Killinger; and in-laws, Earl and Norma Killinger.

