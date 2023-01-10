Mary Kraft, 71

Mary Lynn Kraft, 71, of Grand Island, passed away Jan. 4, 2023, at CHI-Health St. Francis.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, also at the funeral home.

Mary was born on Dec. 22, 1951, in Palmer to Dale and Viola (LeMasters) Taylor. She was raised and received her education in Palmer, graduating from Palmer High School in 1970.

In 1971, Mary was united in marriage to Richard Price. Two daughters were born into this union. Mary was later married to Richard Kraft on Jan. 24, 2004. She gained three bonus children from this union, Rick (Traci), Randy (Sandra) and Dara Singletary.

Mary worked for McDonalds for 16 years before she started working at Northwest High School in 2005. In her spare time, Mary enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, going to the cabin, fishing, traveling, the Kansas City Chiefs, and spending time with family.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Crystal (Chris) Johnson of Cairo, Jennifer (Ore) Thompson of Grand Island; grandchildren, Thomas Johnson, Ben and Taysha Johnson, Sydney Johnson, Lacey Johnson, Aubrey Thompson, Ore Thompson; great granddaughter, Adeline Johnson; brothers, Roger, Loyd (Margene), Gary (Nita); sisters, Nancy (Rick) Bennett, Jean Paxton, and Debra (Denzel) Jardine; special friend, Allan Carter; and several nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Howard Taylor; and brother-in-law, Bob Paxton.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

