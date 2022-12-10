Mary ‘Mickey' Callaghan, 88

Mary Ellen “Mickey” Callaghan, 88, of Grand Island, peacefully passed Dec. 7, 2022, with family by her side.

Memorial services to be announced at a later date and will be held at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, Nebraska.

She was born Aug. 22, 1934, in North Platte to Albert and Alyce.

Mickey graduated from North Platte High school, then went on to work at Northwestern Bell for five years. She met James (Jim) Callaghan a baseball player at the time, on a blind date and the two were married at St. Patrick's Church in North Platte on May 12, 1956.

After she raised five children, she returned to the workplace and spent the next 30 years as a receptionist at the Lincoln County courthouse. Mickey's never-ending smile helped her to receive accolades for outstanding customer service.

She enjoyed bridge tournaments, travel and attended all her children/grandchildren's sports and special events.

After Jim's death in 1998, she rekindled a friendship in 2005, with high school sweetheart, Richard Barnes, they traveled and spent time in Chandler, Ariz., and Grand Island until his death in 2012.

Mickey was a wonderful and devoted wife, mother and friend and will be immensely missed.

Those left to cherish her memory include her three daughters and two sons, Jennifer Kirchmeyer (Mark) Leesburg, Va., Julie Callaghan-Espinosa (Adrian) Sunnyvale, Calif., James Callaghan Jr., Grand Island, Joanne Brannagan (Larry) Shelton, and Thomas Callaghan (Renee) Hastings; nine grandchildren, Jeremiah, Elizabeth, Janelle, Justin, Kalli, Kalyn, Kelsey, Drew, and Alexandra; 17 great-grandchildren; several wonderful nieces and nephews; and so many treasured friends.

She was proceeded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim; grandson, Chandler Snyder; three siblings and several brothers-and sisters-in-law.

“For life and death are one. Even as the river and the sea are one”. Kahlil Gibran