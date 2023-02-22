Mary Reisinger, 91

Mary Reisinger, 91, of Grand Island, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society in Grand Island.

Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 at New Life Community Church – Grand Island with Pastor Sean Amen officiating. Inurnment will be in the Aurora Cemetery at Aurora. Memorials are suggested to New Life Community Church or the Nebraska Christian School.

Mary Mae was born on April 23, 1931, at Phillips to Roy and Lottie (Brown) Moore. She was the youngest of seven children. Mary graduated from Phillips High School in 1950 and went on to Hastings Beauty College. Following her schooling, she worked in salons in Aurora and Grand Island.

On Oct. 27, 1953, Mary was united in marriage to Aaron Reisinger at the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Aurora. She operated a beauty shop in their home for five years. In 1965, they moved to Palmer and she worked in home healthcare, as a dietician at a nursing home, and cleaned homes. In 2005, the couple moved to Grand Island.

Mary belonged to the Christian Missionary Alliance Church. She enjoyed playing cards, visiting friends, baking bread for friends and neighbors, exercising at the YMCA, tendering her flowers, and making pressed flower cards. She volunteered at the VA and Skilled Care Center and played accordion for entertainment. Her greatest joy was sharing Jesus with everyone.

Survivors include children, Paula Reisinger of Grand Island; two sons and daughter-in-law, David Reisinger (fiancé, Joann Fender) of Milford, and Dennis and Lisa Reisinger of Grand Island; grandchildren, Chad Larson, Melanie Nordmeyer, Erica Hemphill, Timothy Reisinger, Nathan Reisinger; and six great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be left www.apfelfuneralhome.com