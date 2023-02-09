Mary Reisinger, 91
Mary M. (Moore) Reisinger, 91, of Grand Island, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society - Grand Island.
Memorial services are pending with Apfel Funeral Home.
More details will appear later.
Mary Reisinger, 91
Mary M. (Moore) Reisinger, 91, of Grand Island, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society - Grand Island.
Memorial services are pending with Apfel Funeral Home.
More details will appear later.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.