Mary Shriner, 87

Mary Jane Shriner, 87, of Grand Island, passed away Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Brookfield Park in St. Paul.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 at All Faiths Funeral Home. The Rev. Kelly Karges will officiate.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday also at the funeral home.

Mary was born on Sept. 12, 1934, in Cozad, to James and Molly (Michael) Salpas. She was raised and received her education in the Cozad, Lexington, Shelton, and Grand Island areas.

On July 10, 1954, Mary was united in marriage to Gerald “Jiggs” Shriner. Two daughters, Sharlon “Sue” and Vickie Raye, were blessed into this union. Mary was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

In her spare time, Mary enjoyed playing Bingo and going to Iowa and Ft. Randell to gamble. In her younger years, she loved to go Polka dancing at the Platt Deutsche.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Sharlon “Sue” (James) Brooks, Vickie Raye (Samuel) Walker; grandchildren, Justin Brooks, Holly Brooks, Josh (Lexi) Arrants, McKayla Walker, Samantha Walker; great-grandchildren, Dakota Gladson, and Emberlee Arrants; and siblings, Chris Salpas, Ida Hehr and Vicki Huffman.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; parents; and siblings, Gus Salpas, George Salpas, Nick Salpas, Marge Flansburg, Donna Thomas, Dorothy Morton, Betty Lucas, Josephine Skinner, and Frannie Skinner.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

