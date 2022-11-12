Mary Traubel, 86

GRETNA — Mary A. Traubel, 86, of Gretna passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, surrounded by her family.

To honor her wishes, there will be no service. Roeder Mortuary is entrusted with her arrangements.

Mary was born Sept. 27, 1936, in Beatrice.

Those who cherish her memory include her son, Kirk Traubel of Omaha, and his sons, Chase and Mitchell; daughter, Kris Traubel of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

