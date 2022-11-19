 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mary Waskowiak

  • 0

Mary Waskowiak, 61

Mary A. Waskowiak, 61, of Grand Island, died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at Third City Christian Church. Pastor Dan Walter will officiate. Private family inurnment will be at a later date in the Columbarium in the Grand Island City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21 at Curran Funeral Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date. You are encouraged to sign Mary's guestbook at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under her obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

US and allies vow pressure on North Korea after new missile lauch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts