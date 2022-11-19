Mary Waskowiak

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at Third City Christian Church. Pastor Dan Walter will officiate. Private family inurnment will be at a later date in the Columbarium in the Grand Island City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21 at Curran Funeral Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date. You are encouraged to sign Mary's guestbook at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under her obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.