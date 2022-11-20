Mary Waskowiak, 61

Mary A. Waskowiak, 61, of Grand Island, died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at Third City Christian Church. Pastor Dan Walter will officiate. Private family inurnment will be at a later date in the Columbarium in the Grand Island City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21 at Curran Funeral Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date. You are encouraged to sign Mary's guestbook at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under her obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.

Mary was born May 14, 1961, in Omaha. She is the daughter of Arthur and Doraldine (Snyder) Florez.

Mary grew up in Omaha until moving with her family to Grand Island at the age of four. She attended Grand Island Public Schools graduating from Grand Island Sr. High in 1979. She lived in Aurora, working for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. She moved to Grand Island in 1985, where she was employed at the Hall County Sheriff's Office and later at the Grand Island Police Department. Mary married David Waskowiak on June 4, 1999, in Grand Island. They made their home in Grand Island. Mary retired in March of 2022, due to health issues.

Mary enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She is a member of Third City Christian Church, Grand Island Hall County Crime Stoppers for 15 years, and IBEW Steward for 10 years.

Survivors include her husband, David Waskowiak of Grand Island; daughter, Jessica (Gabe) Hutton of Cottage Grove, Minn; grandchildren, Cian Martin, Becca Martin, and Liam Martin; bonus grandchildren, Mia Hutton and Kylee Hutton; bonus daughter, Alyssa (Nick) Stueben of Grand Island, bonus grandchild, Colson; bonus daughter, Tiffany (Steve) Anderson of Aurora; bonus grandchildren, Knoxley and Hoyt; siblings, Jerry (Rosie) Florez of Grand Island, Louis (Kathie) Florez of Grand Island, Brenda (Denis) Rist of Schuyler, Tom (GiGi) Florez of Kearney, Cindy (Greg) Frost of Grand Island, Diane (Gary) Weidner of Waukesha, Wis., Becky (Dr. Brennan) Carr of Huntington Beach, Calif., Darla Galvin of Grand Island. Preceded by parents; brother, Michael Salinas; sister and brother-in-law, Delphina (Charles) Fleming.