Matthew G. Boeding, 67

HASTINGS — Matthew G. “Matt” Boeding, 67, of Hastings, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, in Hastings.

Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m., at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Craig Clinch officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.

Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m., with family present from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 23, at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.

Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.

Matt was born June 1, 1955, in Grand Island, to Kenneth and Rosella (Weir) Boeding. He graduated from St. Cecilia High School in 1973. Matt married Susanna Jisa on November 17, 1973, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Hastings.

Matt worked for Grayson Tool in the quality control department. He was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church and was an honorary member of the Knights of Columbus 3rd Degree. Matt enjoyed playing and spending time with his grandchildren and especially celebrating the Halloween holiday. Matt loved to fix things and see how they worked, and telling stories to his friends and family.

Matt was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Canute Boeding, David Boeding, and Luke Boeding; and niece, Tina Lalone.

Survivors include his wife, Susanna Boeding of Hastings; his children and their spouses, Christina Oeltjen of Hastings, Brian Boeding of Olathe, Kan., David and Ruth Boeding of Clay Center, and Bridget and Ben Mitchel of Kearney; grandchildren, Sarah Oeltjen, Michaela Oeltjen, Alexander Mitchel, Joseph Mitchel, Elizabeth Mitchel, Bradley and Lacey; his siblings and their spouses, Steve and Nancy Boeding, Mark and Jan Boeding, Mary and Perry Kirk, and Therese and Bob Runion; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and great-nephews.