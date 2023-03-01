Matthew Urbauer

KEARNEY — On Feb. 16, 2023, Matthew Lynn Urbauer, 55, passed away at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 3 at First Presbyterian Church.

He loved working on cars, driving a truck and riding motorcycles.

He is preceded in death by his father, Barton Dean Urbauer; and daughter, Cheyenna.

Matthew is survived by his mother, Arladeane; and siblings, kimberly Urbauer, Rebecca Hodos and Angela Bauknecht; as well as five children, Frankie Cords, Katherine Cabe, Mark Urbauer, Lakota Urbauer and Shawnee Urbauer and five grandchildren, Tristan, Zachary and Saphira Cords, Victoria and Jeremy Jr. Cabe.