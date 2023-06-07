Maureen Kay Brush, 74

GRAND ISLAND — Maureen Kay Brush, 74, of Grand Island, passed away June 3, 2023, at her home in Grand Island.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Abundant Life Christian Church in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Abundant Life. The Rev. Frank Gordoa and Reverend Gene Arnold will be officiating. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the Collage Center in Grand Island.

Maureen was born July 12, 1948 to Gerald Patrick and Viola (Kamler) McLaughlin at Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings, Nebraska. Welcoming her at home in Sutton, Nebraska, was her older sister, Marlene, and older brother, Eugene.

Maureen attended and graduated from the Sutton School system in 1966. The natural beauty was selected as the school’s Homecoming Queen her senior year.

She moved to Grand Island, attending and graduated from the Grand Island School of Business for bookkeeping. She managed the Chandler Shoe Store with Brandeis in Grand Island. Maureen had a gift for sewing and creating custom window treatments. She worked at the Drapery Den and supervised the work room for 10 years before starting her own business, The Factory House. Maureen used her God-given gift working for several designers for over 40 years in the Grand Island area before retiring.

Maureen met Brad Brush in Grand Island on New Year’s Eve 1970, ending their evening at the New Year’s Eve dance at the Grand Island Saddle Club. They were married June 6, 1971.

Maureen loved the Lord and accepted Jesus as her personal Savior on September 7, 1977. Maureen was a precious spirit filled Christian. She loved to worship Jesus with dance and flags. Maureen was the State Treasurer for Nebraska Women’s Aglow for 10 years and loved to dance and flag unto the Lord at the Aglow conference. A prophetic friend from church told Maureen that he saw her dancing with the Angels.

Those left behind to cherish her memories are her devoted husband, Brad; her sister, Marlene, and brother-in-law, Dayle DuBois, her brother, Eugene, and sister-in-law, Shelly McLaughlin; a sister-in-law, JoAnn Bowman; Maureen’s nieces and nephews, Carmen Huber, Annette Yost, Teresa Majors, Jerry DuBois and Brenda McLaughlin, David and wife, Lorrie Owen, Dawnell and husband, Doug Glunz, Brenda Bowman, and Bryan and wife, Kathy Bowman; and extended family members and numerous friends.

Maureen was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Viola McLaughlin; her former sister-in-law, Judy McLaughlin; and niece, Lisa McLaughlin. The Lord told Maureen she and Brad have a daughter in heaven.

Maureen’s love touched so many people’s lives. She has a huge family celebrating her entrance in Jesus’ arms, welcomed with open arms & hearts as she dances pain free with her Savior.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.livson.com.