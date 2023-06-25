Maurice J. “Morrie” Sullivan, 86

KEARNEY — Maurice J. “Morrie” Sullivan, 86, of Kearney, formerly of Grand Island, died Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Central Nebraska Veterans' Home in Kearney.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 7, 2023, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Thomas A. Ryan will be the celebrant and the Rev. James J. Janovec will concelebrate. Burial will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery with military honors rendered by the U.S. Navy Honor Team and United Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Resurrection Catholic Church with a vigil service at 6 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family for designation later. Condolences may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Morrie’s obituary.

Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.