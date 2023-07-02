Maurice J. Sullivan, 86

KEARNEY - Maurice J. “Morrie” Sullivan, of Kearney, NE, formerly of Grand Island, NE died Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney, NE. Mass of the Christian Burial will be Friday July 7, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Resurrection Catholic Church in Grand Island, NE. The Rev. Thomas A. Ryan will be the celebrant and Rev. James J. Janovec will concelebrate. Burial will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery with military honors rendered by the U.S. Navy Honor Team and United Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be Thursday, July 6, 2023, from 4 – 6 p.m. at Resurrection Catholic Church with a vigil service at 6 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family for designation later. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.

Morrie was born May 21, 1937, in Caroll, Iowa. He is the son of Howard and Mildred (Roberts) Sullivan.

Survivors of the immediate family include: Son, John Sullivan of Grand Island; Daughter and son-in-law, Cathie and Mike Crossley of Highland, California; Daughter, Sandy Meyer of Grand Island; Daughter-in-law, Courtney Sullivan of Grand Island; Grandchildren, Brian and Grace Sullivan, Brad and Brooklyn Sullivan, Sarah and Zach Broermann, Chad and Rebecca Crossley, Jenna and MacRae Lally, Lauren Crossley, Abby and Rey Lopez, Riley Meyer, Tanner and Sydney Meyer, Austin and Erin Meyer, Tiara and Lucas Hieb, Mackenzie Sullivan, Shayla Sullivan, and Cedric Sullivan; Great grandchildren, Chloe Lopez, Samuel Lopez, Sisanie Lopez, Gavin Hieb, Ryan Hieb, Kaison Hieb, and Rhett Meyer

Morrie's father worked in Road Construction during World War II, and he attended nine schools in seven states in the first grade. After the war, his family bought a farm in Wolbach, NE, where he attended District 25 Star School and Wolbach High School graduating with the class of 1954. He began employment with the Grand Island Daily Independent on July 2, 1954. He enlisted in the United States Navy on May 20, 1955, attending boot camp in Great Lakes, IL and Store Keeper's School in San Diego, CA. He served on the USS Aludra Af-55 for 18 months. He was proud of the fact that he crossed the Pacific Ocean six times before he was 19. After Sea Duty he transferred to Shore Duty in Astoria, OR. He was separated from the Navy on May 21, 1958 with an Honorable Discharge as a SK2 Store Keeper 2nd Class Petty Officer.

He returned to the Independent and began an apprentice Program of six years. He became a Journeyman Compositor with Local 731 of International Typographical Union. Morrie and four other printers took a buy out from the paper in 1996. The Printers had a total of 204 years combined service. He then worked for Skagway for 14 years.

On February 7, 1959, he married Beverly Rohweder at St. Mary's Cathedral in Grand Island. They raised their four children, John, Cathie, Sandy and Dave in Grand Island.

Morrie was involved with Boy Scouts for 30 years, serving as Cub Scout Den Leader, Webelos Leader, Scout Master, Committee Chairman, Unit Commissioner and ending his career with the Boy Scouts of America as Pawnee District Commissioner. Of the many honors and awards he received with the Boy Scouts, he was especially proud of the St. George Medal, which is the highest award given by the Catholic Church to a lay person involved in Scouting.

He was active with the Knights of Columbus serving as Grand Knight of Council 1159 and as Faithful Navigator of Bishop Paaschang Assembly.

Morrie was heavily involved with the hobby of Muzzle Loading and was a member of the Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association, where he held every office except President. He was a Charter Member of the United Nebraska Muzzle Loading Association, where he was editor of the Powder Horn Press for five years and served countless terms on the Board of Directors. He was also a member of the Saddle Club and Minute Men.

He loved to hunt and fish and as a youngster enjoyed trapping. Traveling and camping were other passions.

On July 3, 2010, he married Marilee Mathine at Resurrection Catholic Church in Grand Island.

He was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Cheryl, his wives, Beverly and Marilee, and his son, Dave.