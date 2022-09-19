Mavis Goertzen

Mavis Emeline Goertzen, age 90, of Aurora, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at Westfield Quality Care in Aurora surrounded by her immediate family.

Funeral Services will be held 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the United Methodist Church in Aurora. Rev. Michelle Reed will officiate. Interment will be in the Aurora Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. Wednesday at the church, 1104 A St. Memorials may be made to the family to designate at a later date.

OBITUARY: MAVIS EMELINE GOERTZEN

Mavis was born May 14, 1932, in Hampton, Nebraska to Herbert G. and Mary (Logan) Van Housen. During her high school years, she worked for her dad with his butcher business and the Soda Fountain located on the east side of the square in Aurora. Mavis married Leo Goertzen of Aurora on July 14, 1953 just four days before Leo left for his military tour. In July they celebrated 69 years of marriage.

The couple moved to Plainwell, Michigan following Leo's discharge from the Army. After the birth of their son, Michael, the couple moved back to Aurora. There they welcomed the birth of their daughter Deana. Mavis was a stay-at-home mom. When her children started high school, Mavis worked for Campbells' Gamble store for 10 years. She then joined Weller's Jewelry where she worked until her retirement in 1994. Following her retirement, Mavis' priority became her Grandchildren. In 2004, she was one of the founding members of the Aurora chapter of the Red Hats, calling themselves the Red Ruby's.

Mavis was preceded in death by her husband Leo just 6 days earlier, by her parents, Herbert G. and Mary (Logan) Van Housen; 4 sisters Eleanor Strotman, Evelyn Bullard, Willa Mae Burton and Lavonne Snyder, and a brother, Herbert F. Van Housen.

She is survived by son, Michael (Teri) Goertzen; daughter, Deana (Tim) Anderson; 4 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; sister Mary Van Housen, and many nieces, nephews and friends.