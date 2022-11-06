Maxine Starke, 81

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Maxine Starke of Plymouth, Minn.

Maxine was born in Taylor, and passed away on Oct. 21, 2022, at the age of 81.

Maxine was actively involved in dancing (square and ballroom mostly), and at times was dancing almost every day. She loved to bird watch, and enjoyed many travels, especially road trips. She retired from a career in accounting several years ago. There will be a private gathering to celebrate Maxine's life at a later date.

She is survived by her five children, Debbie Karnes (Dave) of Fridley, David Hulinsky (Shirley) of Burtrum, Dolores Greene (Larry) of Dodge Center, George Hulinsky, Jr. of Ramsey and Joann Brandis (Dirk) of Novato, Calif. She is also survived by fifteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Maxine is preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Frances Hetfield; siblings, Jack Hetfield and Roberta Lucas.