 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Maxine Starke

  • 0
Maxine Starke

Maxine Starke, 81

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Maxine Starke of Plymouth, Minn.

Maxine was born in Taylor, and passed away on Oct. 21, 2022, at the age of 81.

Maxine was actively involved in dancing (square and ballroom mostly), and at times was dancing almost every day. She loved to bird watch, and enjoyed many travels, especially road trips. She retired from a career in accounting several years ago. There will be a private gathering to celebrate Maxine's life at a later date.

She is survived by her five children, Debbie Karnes (Dave) of Fridley, David Hulinsky (Shirley) of Burtrum, Dolores Greene (Larry) of Dodge Center, George Hulinsky, Jr. of Ramsey and Joann Brandis (Dirk) of Novato, Calif. She is also survived by fifteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Maxine is preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Frances Hetfield; siblings, Jack Hetfield and Roberta Lucas.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Dramatic video shows FDNY rescue woman in Manhattan high-rise fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts