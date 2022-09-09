Maxton Friesen, 95

HAMPTON — Maxton Friesen, 95, formerly of Hampton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Memorial Community Care in Aurora.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 at the United Lutheran Church in Hampton. The Rev. Ricardo Riqueza will officiate. Inurnment will be at the Hampton Cemetery with military rites.

No Visitation.

Memorials may be made to the Hampton Volunteer Fire Department.

Maxton Lowell Friesen, the son of David and Anna (Tessman) Friesen was born at Henderson on June 29, 1927, and passed away in Aurora on Sept. 7, 2022.

The first of four children, Max grew up on a farm south of Hampton and graduated from Hampton High School in 1945. After graduation, he farmed until he was drafted into the United States Army in December of 1945. He served in the United States Army Signal Corp. during World War II, being honorably discharged in March of 1947. After returning from the service, he worked at Cushman Motor Works in Lincoln and then moved back to Hampton to work for John Faber as a mechanic for three years. He then worked for Farmers COOP in Hampton for 33 years, owning his own tank wagon truck and delivering fuel to area farmers.

On Aug. 13, 1950, he married JoAnn Price of York. They lived in Hampton where they raised their family. They celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary this year. They were blessed with two children: Steve and Kathy.

After retiring from COOP, Max devoted his time to his love of woodworking fulltime, with Max's Woodcrafts. He spent many hours creating unique wood items and selling them both in his shop and at area crafts shows, as well as in a booth at Railroad Towne in Grand Island and other businesses. Max enjoyed having his grandchildren, Matt and Kara join him his is wood shop to teach them how to do woodworking.

Max also loved restoring antique cars and fishing in his early years. He enjoyed gardening and riding his bike well into his 90's. He was an elected member of the Hampton Village Board, serving as Mayor several years, was a member of the Hampton Volunteer Fire Dept., a 1947 Charter Member of the Hampton American Legion Post 141, a member of the Hampton Commercial Club for many years, and a member of the United Lutheran Church in Hampton.

He is survived by his wife, JoAnn; son, Steve Friesen of Hampton; daughter, Kathy (Doug) Larson of Johnson Lake; grandchildren, Matt (Brooke) Larson of Lincoln and Kara (Chase) Taylor of Aurora, Colo; great-grandchildren, Collins and Rowan Larson and Calvin and Ruby Taylor; Also surviving are his sister, Lois Northrop of Sutton; sister-in-law, Dolores Friesen of Geneva; nieces and nephews and friends.

Max was proceeded in death by his parents; brother, Gerald Friesen; sister, Norma Hutsell; mother-in-law, Dolly Perry; and brothers-in-law, Max Northrop and Robert Hutsell.