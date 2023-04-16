Mayme Mabel (Svir) Blomstedt, 84

RALSTON — Mayme Mabel (Svir) Blomstedt, 84, of Ralston, Neb., passed away March 29, 2023, at her home.

A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Ralston. Visitation with family will begin one hour prior to the service.

Mayme Blomstedt was born on May 14, 1938, in Walsh County, North Dakota, to John and Frances (Praska) Svir. She was raised near Park River, North Dakita, attending country school before graduating from Walsh County Agricultural School in 1957.

She was married on August 31, 1958, to Harry Blomstedt in Park River. They were blessed with three sons: John, Ray and Paul in the next six years. After traveling around the state of Nebraska due to Harry’s job with Western Electric, the family settled in Ralston in 1966.

She worked various jobs until finding her calling as a teacher’s aide at Rockbrook Elementary in the Westside School District. She worked there from 1971 to 1990. She was a Sunday School teacher at Messiah Lutheran for several years and also served as a volunteer Cub Scout Den Leader.

She is survived by her husband Harry of Ralston, sons John (Debra) of Red Oak, Iowa, Ray (Jan) of Omaha, and Paul (Tamara) of Ralston; sisters Libby (Maynard) Buck of Manvel, N.D., and Helen Porter of Park River; grandchildren J.C. (Elisabeth) of Omaha, Phillip (Jodee) of Omaha, Derrick (Emily) of Fort Calhoun, Arryn (Jake) Gillespie of Essex, Iowa, Joshua (Kayla) of Grand Island, Melissa (Curtis) Hicks of Omaha, Candice of Ralston and Grace of Louisville, Ky.; 12 great-grandchildren, and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Gerald Svir; a sister, Lorraine, and brother-in-law Edward Narloch; and a brother-in-law, Kenneth Porter.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed to Messiah Lutheran Church, Ralston; American Cancer Society; or The Amedisys Foundation, Omaha.

Interment will be at noon Friday, April 21, in the Oak Ridge Cemetery in Dannebrog.