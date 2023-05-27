Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Melania J. Thomson, 93

ARCHER — Melania J. Thomson, 93, of Archer, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at her home.

Funeral services will at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the United Presbyterian Church in Central City with Pastor Doug McHargue officiating. Burial will be in the Aurora Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the United Presbyterian Church in Central City. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.

Melania was born on January 22, 1930, in Hamilton County to Ben and Margurite (Orendorff) Budler. She graduated from Hampton High School in 1948. On April 17, 1950, she married Andrew J. Thomson in Aurora. The couple lived in Aurora for one and a half years before moving to Central City. Andrew died on March 16, 1990.

Melania was employed at several places before working in the Merrick County Assessor’s Office for 18 years and was Deputy Assessor for 14 years.

She was a member of the United Presbyterian Church in Central City. She was active in Brownies and Girl Scouts, and taught Sunday and Bible School at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. She was a life member of the American Legion Auxiliary and VFW Auxiliary. She served as President of the American Legion Auxiliary along with other offices. Melania was also a member of the Grand Island Saddle Club.

She enjoyed flowers, baking, crafts, quilts, fishing in South Dakota, and traveling to Arizona in the winter.

She is survived by her daughter Marcella (Joe) Bstandig of Gretna; five grandchildren, Justin Bstandig of Grand Island, Jon Thomson of Grand Island, Jennifer Bstandig of Omaha, Jeremy Thomson of Joshua, Texas, and Jocelyne McColley of Berwyn, Illinois; five great-grandchildren, Dylan and Layla Thomson, Jose and Jacey Bstandig, and Madeline McColley; and one great-great grandchild, Huxton Thomson; and a sister Bonita (Ron) Zorn of Montrose, Colorado.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Andrew; a son, Michael Thomson; four sisters and one brother; and a special friend, Paul Tyler.