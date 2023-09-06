Melody A. Kohler, 55

AXTELL — Melody A. (Ross) Kohler of Axtell, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at home peacefully with family after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Private family services will be planned at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Craig Funeral Home in Minden is assisting the family.

Melody was born to Kenneth and Bernice (Schmidt) Ross on November 1, 1967, in Grand Island.

On October 30, 1998, she married Gregory A. Kohler in Kearney. Melody worked at Mosaic in Axtell for 32 years as a caregiver, providing personal care to the residents. She worked at Walmart in the deli for 4-1/2 years until she was unable.

Survivors include Gregory, her husband of 25 years; a sister, Rose Ross of Norton, Kansas; a nephew, Matthew Ross of Grand Island; and other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Robin.

Melody will be greatly missed!