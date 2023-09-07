Melra Luft, 82

NORTH PLATTE — Melra Luft, 82, of North Platte passed away Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Melra was born June 11, 1941, to Raymond and Mabel (Thesanvits) Luft in Grand Island, Nebraska. He grew up on the family farm outside of Grand Island. He graduated from Grand Island High School in 1959. After high school he went to Milford and graduated as an auto mechanic.

Melra was married to Caroline Enyeart and to this union four children were born. Returning to Grand Island, Melra started the Cycle Shop. During this time, he was also a truck driver. Later he moved the Cycle Shop to Alliance and worked on the railroad for Burlington Northern.

Melra had a special love of motorcycles, flat tracking, Sturgis, and driving truck. He was the past president of the Overland Cycle Club. He was a lifetime member of the Eagles and enjoyed his time at the club in North Platte visiting friends. His hobbies included hunting and fishing.

He is survived by sisters, Nadine Iverson and Delyce Knuth; a son, Patrick (Carrie) Luft; two daughters, Heidi Luft (special friend, Rick Pickenpaugh), and Carmel (Jeff) Lowry; grandchildren, Iana, Austin, Bailey, Casey, Tate, Tyler, Trevor, Jeffrey, Beth, Chaz, Joseph, Dakota, and Stevie; and 18 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Mabel Luft; a brother, Loel Luft; a son, John Luft; a grandson, Joseph Buresh; and a special friend, Lana Pryke.

A celebration of Mel’s life will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, September 17, 2023, at the North Platte Eagles Club.

Carpenter Memorial Chapel in North Platte has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Online condolences and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.carpentermemorial.com.