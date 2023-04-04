Merle Crouch, 97 and Georgene Crouch, 92

Merle D. Crouch, 97, died Dec. 23, 2022, and Georgene 92, died Dec. 24, 2022, in Grand Island at Good Samaritan Society.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. on April 7 at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Charles Gregory officiating. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be directed www.apfelfuneralhome.com.

Merle was born on Dec. 1, 1925, in Ansley to Clyde and Katie (Hoblyn) Crouch. He grew up in Ansley and attended school in Ansley. He entered the United States Navy on June 16, 1943, serving during World War II, and was honorably discharged on Nov. 20, 1945.

Georgene was born March 20, 1930, in Kansas City, Mo. and was adopted by George and Olive (Duryee) Tubbs. She grew up and attended school in in Broken Bow.

They were united in marriage on Sept. 21, 1947, at First Baptist Church in Broken Bow. The couple lived in Broken Bow and then later moved to Grand Island where Merle owned his own painting business and Georgene was a homemaker.

Merle and Georgene were members of the First Baptist Church in Grand Island. Merle was a lifetime member of the VFW and DAV. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Georgene was involved with church activities and enjoyed spending time with family especially grandchildren.

Survivors include son, William Crouch; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

They were preceded in death by sons, Douglas Crouch. Gregory Crouch, and Andrew Crouch.