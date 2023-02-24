Merlyn Holdt, 88

Merlyn LaVal Holdt, 88, of Grand Island, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.

Service and celebration of Merlyn's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Trinity Lutheran Church. The Rev. Adam Snoberger will officiate. Burial will follow in Grand Island City Cemetery.

There is a visitation at All Faiths Funeral Home from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday.

Merlyn was born March 11, 1934, in Sweetwater, which was in rural Buffalo County, the son of Arthur and Anna (Stark) Holdt. He attended school in Kearney, graduating from Kearney High School and then attended Kearney State College.

On Feb. 20, 1955, Merlyn married Donalle “Donna” Trampe at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, a small rural church north of Amherst.

Merlyn and Donna lived in Kearney for 22 years. During this time Merlyn was a member of the National Guard for several years and drove truck. They moved to Grand Island in 1977. Merlyn drove for local and over-the-road companies for 37 years before retiring. Following his retirement, he became head custodian at Senior High School for several years and then drove the school food truck for a few more years.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and Grand Island Saddle Club. He and Donna enjoyed doing several things as husband and wife, including working in the garden and raising wonderful produce and flowers. Following Donna's passing in 2015, Merlyn continued to enjoy his gardening. He also enjoyed fishing, Husker Football, Kansas City Royals and Kansas City Chiefs.

Those who cherish Merlyn's memory include his children, Melody (Mark) Jacobsen of Fort Collins, Colo., Cindy (Duane) Bauer of Lincoln, and Randy Holdt (Cindy Wyman) of Hastings; seven grandchildren, Jessica (Adam) Stover, Chad (Lindsay) Bauer, Eric Holdt, Craig Holdt, Adam Jacobsen, Tyler (Erin) Jacobsen and Alisha Jacobsen; and seven great-grandchildren, Daniel Jacobsen, James Jacobsen, Taylor Stover, Avery Stover, Theo Bauer, Zenora Jacobsen and Silas Jacobsen.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Donna; brothers, infant Kenneth, Harold (Lou) Holdt and Leland (Mary) Holdt; and sister, Betty (Marlowe) Keldson.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Deloss and Carolyn Trampe, Pat Kenney, Rob Schultz and his neighbor's, the Voss family and the McDowell family; and his hospice nurse, Nikki, who is a true angel.

Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church. Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.