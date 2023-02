Merlyn Holdt, 88

Merlyn LaVal Holdt, 88, of Grand Island, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.

Service and celebration of Merlyn's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Trinity Lutheran Church. The Rev. Adam Snoberger will officiate. Burial will follow in Grand Island City Cemetery.

There is a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. at All Faiths Funeral Home on Sunday.

More details will appear later.