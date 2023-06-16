Merna Clayton, 94
GRAND ISLAND — Merna Clayton, 94, of Grand Island, passed away, March 31, 2023.
Service and celebration of Merna’s life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at First Faith Methodist Church in Grand Island.
