Merna Clayton, 94

Merna Clayton's heart stopped beating on March 31, 2023, while visiting her daughter and son-in-law in Colorado. Her children were by her side via a cell phone. She squeezed as much out of life as she could during her 94 years on earth.

Merna was born to George and Clara (Obermiller) Carstens on Dec. 27, 1928, in Rockville. She grew up on a small farm without running water or electricity and walked over a mile to school each day with her siblings. Some days she was lucky enough to get a horseback ride home with one of her brothers. When the family moved to Grand Island, Merna attended and graduated from Senior High in 1947. She enjoyed attending many class reunions in the years to come.

As a high school student, Merna worked at a local bakery, and later worked in Omaha as an assistant to a dentist. While in Omaha, living with her sister and cousin, she met a charismatic sailor with whom she fell in love and married. They soon became parents of two daughters, and Merna was doing all things that mothers and daughters do as they traveled and established homes on several Naval bases. Eleven and thirteen years later, two sons were born which kept her very young and in the stands, gyms and audiences of many events. Her oldest daughter started college and her youngest son started kindergarten the same year.

Merna loved many things; God's handy work in nature, being playful, dressing up at Halloween, sipping a good, hot cup of coffee while eating a sweet treat. Suffice it to say she loved her family which were the center of her universe and she theirs. Ranking very highly were her lifelong friendships she made and maintained. Naval life afforded her the opportunity to meet new friends and learn of new places. She embraced that life. Her ability to stay in touch no matter what the distance is admirable. She focused her travel around people over places. If you were her friend, you knew it. She knew you, your kids and their kids. She enjoyed caring for little children which provided an income while being a stay at home mom. She was a dedicated child care provider at Jazzercise. At 4'10'', a small but mighty guiding force for her own children.

Those left to carry on are her children, Tamara Johnson of Grand Island, Kimberly Snyder (David) of Aurora, Colo., Timothy Clayton (Madeline) of Sargent, Kipp Clayton of San Antonio, Texas; granddaughters, Holly and Jada Johnson, Ashley (Brett) Hunter, Emily (Matt) Fujan, Kaylee (Garrett) Gebhardt, and Madison Clayton; great-grandchildren, Paisley and Jax Hunter and Oliver Fujan; sister, Evelyn Henderson; special nephews, nieces and grand nephews and nieces.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Arnold, Robert, Gilbert and sister Madelynn Reinoehl.

A celebration of Merna's life will be held at a later date at First Faith United Methodist where she is a member. Memorials are suggested to the family or Heartland Lutheran high school.