Michael Aspegren, 75

HARVARD — Michael Wayne Aspegren, 75, of Harvard, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Lincoln.

Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at First United Methodist Church in Harvard. Private family burial will be in Saronville United Methodist Cemetery.

Visitation, with family present, will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Farmer and Son Funeral Homes is handling arrangements.

Michael was born on February 7, 1948, to Lorraine & Lillian (Larson) Aspegren.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Aspegren; two sons John (Merritt) Aspegren, ahd Steve (Kristin) Aspegren; three daughters, Vicki (Clark) Washburn, Karen (Zeb) Simones and Katie (Chris) Fishler; two brothers, Tom (Gina) Aspegren, and Dave (Pat) Aspegren; and a sister, Christy (Ralph) Klein.

