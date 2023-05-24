Michael Allen Shafer

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — Michael Allen Shafer, 69, died at his home in Casa Grande, Arizona, on May 8, 2023, of thyroid cancer.

He was born in Grand Island, Nebraska, on Aug. 12, 1953, to Harold and Twyla (Stoddard) Shafer. Mike attended school in Grand Island, graduating in 1971 from Northwest High School. While enrolled at Kearney State College (now the University of Nebraska at Kearney) for one year, he played college football.

The next chapter of Mike’s life took him to Lincoln, Nebraska, working for his father as an iron worker on the Bob Devaney Sports Center. He returned to Grand Island to raise his daughter, Jennifer. During these exciting and challenging years Mike built race cars, drove sprint cars, worked at Railcar, and Larry’s Steel and Welding.

Mike’s lifelong interest in history and politics led him to serve on the Grand Island City Council from 1990-1994. He had always dreamed of becoming a history teacher and coach returning to UNK to complete his studies. Mike also attended classes at Hastings College while an assistant coach to their football team, winning a national championship.

Mike graduated from UNK in 1995, returning to his alma mater, Northwest High School, as a history teacher and coach. During his time as a teacher and coach, Mike had an impact on hundreds of his students sharing his personal life story and challenging them to pursue their dreams and to never give up. He was extremely proud that his daughter, Jenny, became a teacher.

Mike married Debra Mettenbrink on July 6, 1998, on the beach on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Together they settled into country life in Grand Island while sharing time with their family and friends. Mike opened his slot car shop in the old B&M building spending many evenings racing with his dear friends. He was an avid golfer, racquetball and pickleball player, motorcyclist, car enthusiast, and collector of memorabilia. Mike’s love of history took them on many adventures together as they traveled.

Mike took every opportunity to honor veterans and their causes. He made several motorcycle trips to Washington, D.C., with NVAR and rode with the honor guard for military funerals.

After retiring in 2016, Deb and Mike spent their winters in Arizona. Mike continued to live his dream until the very end, sharing his love with family and friends, old and new. Summers were spent enjoying camping trips, attending concerts, returning to Cape Cod, and staying connected with dear friends and family. Mike also served on the NWHS school board after retirement.

Mike is survived by his wife, Debbi; a daughter, Jennifer, and her husband, Mike Ehlers, who was his forever racing buddy. He is also survived by his stepson, Duston Larsen (Anai ) of Santa Cruz, Bolivia; and granddaughter, Paris Alexa Larsen; brothers Mark (Cindy) and Matt States; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Shafer, and Twyla and Frosty States; his sister, Michele Larsen; and his in-laws, Norma and Elmer Mettenbrink.

According to Mike’s wishes, a private family burial is planned.

Everyone is invited to join us in honoring Mike’s memory and celebrating his life from 4 to 8 p.m., August 12, 2023, at Moonlight Ridge Vineyard, 8150 U.S. Highway 281, north of Grand Island.

An educational scholarship will be established in Mike’s name. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to: Michael Shafer Scholarship Fund, Five Points Bank, 2015 N. Broadwell, Grand Island, NE 68803.