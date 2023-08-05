Michael Allen Shafer, 69

GRAND ISLAND — Michael Allen Shafer, 69, of Grand Island, died at his winter home in Casa Grande, Arizona, on May 8, 2023, after a six-year battle with thyroid cancer.

He was born August 12, 1953, to Harold and Twyla (Stoddard) Shafer.

Everyone is invited to a celebration of Mike’s life on August 12, 2023, at Moonlight Ridge Winery, 8150 U.S. Highway 281. The Celebration Service will be from 4:15 from 5 p.m. with an open house to follow from 5 to 8 p.m.

Memorial donations can be made to: Michael Shafer Scholarship Fund, Five Points Bank, 2015 N. Broadwell, Grand Island, NE 68803.

Mike’s entire obituary may be found on All Faiths Funeral Home website at www.giallfaiths.com.