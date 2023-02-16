Michael Holmberg, 62

CENTRAL CITY — Michael J Holmberg, 62, of Central City, passed away FeB. 12, 2023, at his home, after a brief battle with cancer.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Family request casual attire.

Michael was born on Dec. 9, 1960, in Omaha. He was adopted at a young age by Einer and Patricia (Hendricks) Holmberg. In 1979, Michael graduated from Aurora High School and went on to attend Taber College.

On Feb. 14, 2002, Michael was united in marriage to Rose Morris. The couple blended their families with their six children.

Michael grew up in the E-Free church. He tried his hand at several careers over the years, including farming, contracting, and finally into the audioisual world for Stage Sound and Lighting and Union Sound and Lighting. Music was his life. In his spare time, Michael enjoyed fishing, camping, and pre- 1840 muzzleloading.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Rose; children, Sara Holmberg of Hastings, Amber Holmberg of Lincoln, Anthony (Rachel) Winget of Grand Island, Monica Winget of Grand Island, Erica Winget of Central City, and Ethan Winget of Grand Island; grandchildren, Andrew Winget, Brett Winget, Layla Qubty, and Liam Winget; sisters, Carol Holmberg of Colorado, and Kathie Morrison of Georgia; as well as numerous extended family members.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Brian Holmberg; grandparents; and two nephews.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

