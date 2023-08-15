Michael J. Shaneyfelt, 32

GRAND ISLAND — Michael Joseph “Mike” Shaneyfelt, 32, of Grand Island, passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

Memorial Service and Celebration of Mike’s life will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Family and friends will gather starting at 1 p.m. until service time.

Mike was born May 7, 1991, in Aurora, the son of Paul and Debbie (Brunken) Shaneyfelt. He grew up in Aurora and graduated from Aurora High School.

On May 11, 2018, Mike married Stacia Marisch and they made their home in Grand Island. He had been employed with G&A Concrete since 2013. He loved his job as a pumper and was proud to have the largest pumper truck in Grand Island.

A big-time fisherman, Mike would throw a pole in whenever there was a chance. He also enjoyed being part of the Civil War Reenactment at Fort Kearny. Mike was always helping out and fixing something that needed it.

Those who will cherish his memory include his wife, Stacia; his beloved children, Cailyn Rose, Addison Marie and Jaxson Corey; his father, Paul Shaneyfelt (Launa Fuller); his mother, Debbie (Joel) Hoyt; a brother, Richard Shaneyfelt, and his children, Saige, Silas and Skyler; two stepbrothers, Justin and Jamison Hoyt; his parents-in-law, Mark and Linda Marisch; a sister-in-law, Jessica Marisch (Evan Bodtke); and a niece, Brooklynn Marisch.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Constance “Connie” Shaneyfelt; maternal grandfather, Richard Brunken; uncle, Wayne Brunken; and two grandmothers-in-law, Karen Marisch and Ann Mullen.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

