Michael J. Sullivan, 77

CEDAR RAPIDS — Michael J. “Mike” Sullivan, 77, of Cedar Rapids, Nebraska, died Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services, in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church with Father Mark Tomasiewicz. Inurnment will be at a later date in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery with Military Rites conducted by Dan Cox American Legion Post #44 of Cedar Rapids, Navy Funeral Honor Guard, and the American Legion Riders.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake service. Memorials are suggested to Cedar Rapids Fire and Rescue and St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion, Nebraska, is in charge of the arrangements.

Michael John “Mike” Sullivan — brother, husband, dad, grandpa and papa — died Thursday, July 13, 2023, holding the hand of Kate, his wife of 52 years.

Mike was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, on a summer day in 1945, the oldest of three boys. Mike, David and Paul (the Sullivan boys) were raised in Ord and all attended St. Mary’s Catholic School.

Mike joined the service straight out of high school and served in the Navy for two years on an aircraft carrier. After his service he returned to Ord and met Kathy “Kate” Kokes. Being the romantic that he was, Mike sealed the deal by taking Kate on a bullfrog hunting adventure for their first date. She was smitten from the get-go. After their 52 years of marriage she still loved her “Quiet Man.”

Mike and Kate began their life together in Lincoln, where Mike started his banking career. Small town life was calling them though and they moved to Mason City, Nebraska, and a life of community banking. In 1983, they moved to Cedar Rapids which would remain home and where they raised their two girls, Jill and Mollie. To this day Mike remained Chairman of the Board of the Cedar Rapids State Bank.

More than anything Mike loved his family, his wife, Kate; two daughters, Jill and Mollie; a son-in-law, John; and two brothers, Paul and David. His three grandchildren, River, Clara and Norah, brought so much love and joy to his life.

He taught them many life lessons — grilling, driving, shooting, fishing, chess, and much more — all with his signature sense of humor.

Golf was a lifetime passion of Mike’s and he spent many days on the Ord and Albion courses. And not to brag (well, kind of actually), but at one point he had a 4 handicap. He won numerous town tournaments (Ord, Broken Bow, Loup City, Central City, etc.).

Trapshooting developed a bit later, but he loved the sport and the relationships he built. He was proud of being on the All State trapshooting team in 2011 and 2013 in the Veterans category.

Mike was always involved in his community. He and Kate were members of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church since they built their home in Cedar Rapids. Mike served 12 years on the Boone County Health Center Board, two of those as Chairman. He also served on the Cedar Valley Foundation and was President from 2013-2014. He sat on the Board of Directors for the Cedar Rapids Foundation and was a member of the Boone County Development Agency since 2010. He held a seat on the Village Board in both Mason City (as Chairman) and in Cedar Rapids for three terms (12 years).

Mike was a proud member of the American Legion since 1978, serving as Commander three times (once in Mason City and twice in Cedar Rapids). He was an Elks Club member since 1966, and also a member of the Knights of Columbus since 1968, serving as Grand Knight from 2011-2015.

We find comfort and peace knowing that Mike has been welcomed in heaven by his mother, Mary, and father, John; and his grandmother, Mattie, whom he adored.