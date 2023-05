Michael Marion Hardisty, 63

Michael Marion “Hillbilly” Hardisty, 63, of Grand Island, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023, at his home.

A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2023, at All Faiths Funeral Home, with Dan Naranjo officiating. Family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service

A celebration of life luncheon will follow the service, beginning at 4 p.m. Full Circle Venue in Grand Island. Mike would want you to come as you are, dress casual!!