Michael “Mike” Evans, 55, of Grand Island, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at CHI Health-St. Francis.

Celebration of Life Service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Pastors Scott Jones and Brian Pielstick will officiate. Burial of ashes will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Third City Christian Church.

Mike was born on June 27, 1967, in McCook the son of Butch and Karen (Culton) Evans. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High class of 1985. On June 9, 1989, he was united in marriage to Kathy Boguslaw.

They made their home in Grand Island where Mike worked for Monfort Meat Packing for 10 years and has been employed by the City of Grand Island for the past 25 years where currently he served as a substation technician. Some of Mike's enjoyments included boating and cooking. Most of all he loved time spent with family especially his grandkids.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Kathy; son, Michael Evans Jr. and his wife, Marisol of Minnesota; grandchildren, Kyren and Logan; his mother, Karen Evans of Hickman; his father and step mother, Butch and Lucy Evans of McCook and sisters, Sara Evans of Lincoln, Michelle (Scott) Martin of McCook and Gina Evans of York.