Michael ‘Mike' Gray, 75

Michael Stuart “Mike” Gray, 75, of Grand Island, passed away on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

There is a gathering of friends and family from 12:30-2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at All Faiths Funeral Home. To honor Mike's wishes, cremation was chosen.

Mike was born Nov. 25, 1946, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, the son of Donald and Georgie (Stuart) Gray. He grew up in Central City on the farm which had been in the family for over a hundred years. He loved the farm and was very proud of it.

He attended school in Central City and then WSU. On July 22, 1977, Mike married Alice Laursen. Following their marriage, they made their home in Grand Island. Mike was employed as general manager of Stetson Building Products.

Mike was a member of First Faith United Methodist Church and the Saddle Club. He was a past member of the Chamber of Commerce, Lions Club, Toastmasters and the Rifle Club. He was also a Boy Scout Troup Leader.

A lover of the outdoors, Mike enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was an avid Husker fan.

Survivors include his wife, Alice; sons, Joseph (Carrie) Gray of Aurora and James (Elizabeth) Gray of Aurora and their son, Brody.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marian Desormier; parents-in-law, Ervie and Marvelle Laursen; and brother and sister-in-law, Merle and Jane Brown.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.