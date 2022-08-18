Michael ‘Mike' Medjo, 48

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Michael “Mike” Robert Medjo, 48, of Castle Rock, Colo., formerly of Grand Island, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2022, in Castle Rock.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, at G.I. Free Church.

A private family Celebration of Life will take place the following day. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Mike loved and cared for his family members and enjoyed many, many friendships. He engaged in several sports and received awards for swimming, baseball, basketball, football and track. Mike received his Bachelor's degree at Colorado state University, where he successfully continued in track and field events.

Mike worked side by side with his dad for more than 30 years on their commercial fishing boat in Bristol Bay, Alaska.

Following his marriage to Catherine Fuller, two beautiful children, Madison and Jaman were born. They brought great, great joy and pride to Mike's life.

As manager at a fitness equipment center and various storage facilities, he earned several awards for his achievements in those areas of employment.

After battling health issues, severe covid, and organ failures, Mike passed away peacefully with family and friends at his side.

Survivors of the immediate family include his children, Madison and Jaman; parents, Terry and Cheri Medjo; and sisters, Cindy (Jason) Kosmicki and Kristi Medjo.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

