Michael ‘Mike' Nowak, 62

ELBA — Michael “Mike” R. Nowak, 62, of rural Elba, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 7 at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home at St. Paul. Interment will be in the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Elba. The Rev. Richard Piontkowski will be presiding.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Elba St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery or Elba Fire & Rescue.

Mike was born Nov. 15, 1960, to Ray and Margie Nowak at St. Paul. He grew up in the Elba area, graduating from Elba High School in 1979. While in school, he was an outstanding athlete in football, basketball and track, lettering all four years of high school.

Mike was a proud citizen of Howard County. He was first employed at the Elba CO-Op and Grain in Elba after high school. Mike farmed with his dad for a while, then had his own hay baling business and worked for Novotny Roofing. He volunteered to mark graves at the Elba Cemetery. Mike was a former member of the Elba Fire and Rescue Department and served as a Village of Elba Board member for 2 terms.

Mike is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Patricia Nowak and Jeff Kane of Florida; aunts, Helen Svoboda of St. Paul and Burdette Jacobsen of Grand Island; special friend, Bobbie Jo Graybill; numerous cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Margie Nowak; maternal grandparents, Anton and Barbara Jurzenski; and paternal grandparents, Bert and Gertrude Nowak.

