Michael Pawnee, 69

BLUE HILL — Michael D. Pawnee, 69, of Rural Blue Hill, formerly of Grand Island and North Platte died unexpectantly, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 at Mary Lanning Hospital.

Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Pastor Tim Rust and Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Air Force and the United Veterans Honor Guard.

The family will be greeting friends an hour before service time. Memorials are suggested to Start Over Rover of Hastings.

Mike was born on Dec. 17, 1953, in Ogallala, the son of John and Geraldine (Bloomberg) Pawnee. He graduated from high school in El Paso, Texas. Mike worked construction until entering the U.S. Air Force on Sept. 12, 1974. He was honorably discharged on Aug. 11, 1980. Following his military service Mike returned to Nebraska working for Midwest Office Equipment. He then had a 28-year career with the NPPD – Gerald Gentleman Station near Sutherland, retiring in 2012.

Mike was united in marriage to Marty (Smith) Plautz on Sept. 1, 2006. They lived in North Platte until moving to Grand Island in 2012. They later moved to their country home near Blue Hill. Mike and Marty had a great love and respect of each other. They were truly each other's best friend. He loved his family deeply and prayed daily for all. Family was always his number one priority. He was a handyman who could build or fix anything. He was a member of the American Legion.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Marty; his daughters, Tina (Jeremy) Gaines of Lincoln and Sandra Elliott of Sutherland; step-children, Lisa (Alan) Schrier of Louisville, Shane (Wanda) Smith of Bedford, N.H. and Aaron (Hope) Plautz of Dallas, Texas; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Other survivors include his sisters, Myra Lindstrom, Julie Overton, Barbara Keeth, Roberta Kirby and Laura Wisenbaker.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Matthew Eychner; and uncle, Carl Bloomberg.