Michael Phelps, 60

Michael Scott Phelps, 60, passed away Oct. 6, 2022, surrounded by family and close friends at CHI St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 15 at Westlawn Memorial Cemetery at. The family asks in lieu of flowers or monetary donations, that memorials be made to the National Kidney Foundation in Michael's name.

Arrangements are under the direction of All Faiths Funeral Home, Grand Island.

Michael was born June 1, 1962, in Grand Island, to Charles Russell and Karen Phelps. He grew up in Grand Island and received his education at Grand Island Public Schools.

He lived at Prairie Winds Assisted Living Facility for the past several years.

He worked in a variety of fields including construction, pest control, and publishing. Michael was a member of the Army Military Police and was Honorably Discharged in 1981.

Michael was an avid reader, loved the game of chess, and was an above mediocre poker player. His wit and unique sense of humor always brought smiles to those around him.

Michael's family would like thank Prairie Winds for their friendship and excellent care while he resided there. Thank you also to CHI St. Francis Medical Center for their care and support.

He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Bryan and Karen Phelps of Colorado; his nieces, Sierra (Paul) Burns of Grand Island and Danielle (Sean) Grobe of Grand Island; and good friends, Russell Davis of Elko, Nev. and Larry Van Trump of Gardiner, Mont.

He was preceded in death by his parents.