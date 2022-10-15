Michael Rager, 68

HAZZARD — Michael R. Rager, 68, of Hazard, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at UNMC in Omaha.

Graveside Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at the Hazard Cemetery.

The Rev. Darrell Holzinger will officiate. Lunch will follow the service at the Faith Lutheran Fellowship Hall in Hazard. Online condolences can be directed to www.rasmussenfh.com

Michael Ray Rager was born Nov. 18, 1953, at Pender, to Walter and Helen (Leedom) Rager. The family lived at Winnebago until 1957, when they moved to Ravenna. He attended school in Ravenna and graduated from Ravenna High School.

He married Marilyn Fread on July 2, 1977, at Litchfield. The couple made their home in Newcastle, Wyo., and several other towns before moving to Hazard in July of 1979. Michael was employed by Burlington Northern Railroad, farmed and raised cattle.

Michael loved to hunt, trap and fish. He attended all family events of both his kids and his grandkids.

He was especially proud of all his children's and grandchildren's accomplishments. He was always found cheering on a grandchild at a sporting event, birthday party, concerts and honking an airhorn at graduations from kindergarten to college. He enjoyed checking out the boats on the Missouri River from time to time and was a faithful Powerball player.

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn of Hazard; children, Shannon (DeVoderick) Ridley of Saline, La., Elizabeth (Jeff) Coulter, Shiloh (Lacey L.) Rager, Lily (Dale) Kriha and Lacey (Clint) McAuliff all of Ravenna and Colt Rager of Hazard; grandchildren; D.J. and Blakely Ridley, Callie, Claire, Cassie and Isaac Coulter, Alivia, Chase, Maleah, Eloise and Tate Rager; Piper, Porter, Paige, Payton and Parker Kriha and Michael, Leddy, Suzzie and Ella McAuliff; brothers, Ben Rager, Kelly Rager and Travis Rager; and sisters, Mary Pernicek and Melanie Gutzmer.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Patrick; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Letty and Robert Fread.

Memorials are suggested to the Litchfield EMTs.`