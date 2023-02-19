Michael Ripp
PHOENIX, Ariz. — Michael Patrick Ripp, of Phoenix, Ariz., passed away on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, peacefully at home surrounded by his family after a long fight with sarcoma.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Christ Church Lutheran in Phoenix. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary's Food Bank.
Michael was born in Jamaica, N.Y. to James and Marie Ripp. The family moved to a farm near Wood River where he was raised. He graduated with high honors from The University of Nebraska in 1979, when he also became a CPA. He went on to earn his law degree from Notre Dame, graduating with honors in 1983. He practiced law in Phoenix, Ariz,, joining Ryley Carlock & Applewhite in 1986, and practiced there until his passing. He was respected for his expertise in lending, banking, and commercial real estate law, receiving many honors and recognitions. Michael also published and taught seminars in his field.
Michael was a devoted husband to Beth Ripp and father of Daniel, Brandon with his wife Madeleine Ripp, and Nicole Ripp who remember him with love. He is also survived by his parents, James and Marie Ripp; his brother, Steve Ripp; and sister, Sandra Ripp Mogensen and her husband Keith Mogensen, along with nieces and nephews.