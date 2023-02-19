Michael was born in Jamaica, N.Y. to James and Marie Ripp. The family moved to a farm near Wood River where he was raised. He graduated with high honors from The University of Nebraska in 1979, when he also became a CPA. He went on to earn his law degree from Notre Dame, graduating with honors in 1983. He practiced law in Phoenix, Ariz,, joining Ryley Carlock & Applewhite in 1986, and practiced there until his passing. He was respected for his expertise in lending, banking, and commercial real estate law, receiving many honors and recognitions. Michael also published and taught seminars in his field.