Michael Wayne Reeves, 72

CENTRAL CITY — Michael Wayne Reeves, 72, of Central City, died unexpectedly Friday, April 28, 2023 in Imperial, Nebraska.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023. at the United Methodist Church in Central City with Pastor Gordon Paulsen officiating. Interment will be in the Central City Cemetery. American Legion Post #6 will provide military honors.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at the church in Central City.

Memorials are suggested to the Central City Legion Baseball Program, Imperial Legion Baseball Program, Merrick County 4-H, or Chase County 4-H.

On August 8, 1950, Michael Wayne Reeves was born to Barton and Barbara (Sheppard) Reeves at the Central City Hospital. Mike grew up on the family farm just outside of Central City and attended District 37 grade school. He graduated from Central City High School. He attended Hastings Central Community College and served in the United States Army from 1969-1971. He wed Deborah Stufft on October 14, 1972, and they were blessed with two sons, James and Dan.

There were so many things that were good about Mike, it’s impossible to start and stop. He loved his community, his farm and pretty much everyone he met. He joked, laughed and made people feel like they mattered, because to him, they did.

He was a husband for more than 50 years. Though he and Deb had very different personalities, they never wavered in their determination to fulfill God’s command, “ Till death do we part”.

God made that final decision for Mike on April 28, as he was going to pick up two granddaughters for school in Imperial. Like his father and grandfather, his huge and kind heart suddenly stopped beating.

He was everywhere in the Central City community and quickly became a part of the Imperial Community when Dan and Tiffany settled there. He helped James farm, irrigate, and fix things. He loved it when sports schedules would put him in Imperial for several days in a row because he could “farm” or just do projects with Dan.

In fact, his last day was spent helping his youngest son “get things done”. If Katie or Tiffany had a need, all they had to do was let it be known and it would quickly be done. He may have been a boy dad to begin with, but he embraced his two “daughters” as if they were his own flesh and blood, and quickly became the best girl dad a daughter-in-law could ask for.

Many times you would find him doing for Katie and Tiffany the “honey-do’s” his sons would perhaps ignore on purpose knowing dad would take care of it. He worked in the fertilizer industry for more than 20 years. His customers got all he had to give. He treated their 10,000-plus total acres like his own.

Then came the chance to farm. He often said his worst day of farming was better than his best day in the fertilizer business. He took over the family farm and worked with his dad, his Uncle Spud and both his sons. He and James farmed as partners for almost 20 years before Mike retired.

He definitely taught James and Dan how to work. They chopped sunflowers on hot days, picked up branches and basically did every job he asked of them. Most of the time, he worked alongside them, showing them, and teaching them. He taught them to check and recheck everything, from every bolt to every bill. Full gas tanks, tires and oil checked, maintenance and reading the manual was the way Mike did things and life was easier when done his way.

His sons blessed him with two daughter-in-laws. When Katie (Hahn) and Tiffany (Russell) became part of the family, life just got better.

Oh how he loved his children, grandchildren and children who belonged to other people! He never got tired of watching young athletes go from tripping over their shadows to becoming state champions. He cheered louder than anyone in the stands. His nine grandchildren gave him nine more to teach, to help, to guide. He didn’t know how his life would change, how good it would get with those little ones who quickly grew to be big ones. From Rodeos, to Ranch Horse Shows, Basketball, Baseball, Volleyball, Wrestling, Football, Track and Trap you could see their eyes searching the stands for grandpa. If they couldn’t see him in the stands, they could hear him! More than once, he would arrive before the team or the horses, not wanting to be late!

It’s heartbreaking to know they will look to the stands and won’t see him. He will be there, though … every minute, every event. The last few years, the tears flowed freely with each success and heartbreak as the pride he felt for them was too much to hold inside. No matter what — school, sports, friends or parents — they knew they could count on his arm around their shoulder and a “you’ll be OK” speech.

When he wasn’t cheering, he loved razor riding on trips out of state with good friends, coffee at Herks, and a beer with the boys. The cabin at the river was his favorite spot the last few years. So many days ended with a drive to the cabin or just a drive to watch the sun set on a day well spent.

Mike was a member of the American Legion Lone Tree Post #6. He served on the Veteran’s Service Board, the Baseball Committee, and the committee for the Memorial in South Park.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Mike is survived by his wife, Deb Reeves of Central City; his sons and their families, James and Katie Reeves of Central City, and their children Chesney, Logan and Lincoln; Dan and Tiffany Reeves of Imperial, and their children Elizabeth, Thomas, Alexandria, Rebecca, Gianna, and Katherine; and his sisters, Marcia (Mike) Ferguson of Grand Island and Diane Reeves of Columbus.

God Speed Mike. One day we will learn how to do this thing called life without you.