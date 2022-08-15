Mickey Mundorff, 88

Mickey M. Mundorff, 88, passed away on Aug. 5, 2022, at his residence in Grand Island.

As per his wishes, a private graveside service was held. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Mickey was born on Aug. 29, 1933, in Winner, S.D. to Porter and Mary (Vosika) Mundorff. As a youth, Mickey built soap box race cars. Later, in high school, he worked in movie projection at the local movie theater. He graduated in 1951 from Winner SD High School with high S.A.T. scores, and was awarded a scholarship to Augustana College. After a year he moved to Portland, Ore., where he attended Van Port College for electrical engineering, but returned to Winner one year later.

On April 19, 1954, Mickey was united in marriage to Caryl Kay South at Trinity Episcopal Church. In July 1955, a daughter was born. The following fall, the couple moved to Brookings, S.D., where Mickey entered Pharmacy School. He graduated from South Dakota University in 1958, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Pharmacy.

Upon completing his internship, the family moved to Shelton, where Mickey purchased the Shelton Pharmacy. He ran the drugstore for 13 years before selling it and moving to Grand Island. Later the couple adopted their two grandchildren. Mickey retired from St. Francis' Pharmacy at the age of 75.

In his spare time, Mickey and Caryl enjoyed traveling. They toured most of the 50 states, Europe, China, Japan, Thailand, and went on several cruises. He also liked to restore old cars and belonged to an old car club.

Those left to cherish his memory include his grandchildren, Dan (Miranda) Corral, and Christina (Chris) Patton of Arizona; five great-grandchildren; and siblings, Perry Mundorff and Rene (Sandy) Mundorff.

Mickey was preceded in death by his wife; parents; sister Mona, and brother, Reeve.

