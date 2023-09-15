Mike Barron, 85

AURORA — Mike Barron, 85, of Aurora, passed away Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center East Campus in Lincoln.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 16, at the Aurora United Methodist Church, 1104 A St. The Rev. Mary Scott will officiate. Burial will be in the Aurora Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 15, at the church. Memorials may be made in care of the family to designate at a later date.

Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be emailed to the family at the mortuary website at higbymortuary.com.

Joseph Michael “Mike” Barron Jr., the son of Joseph Michael and Lula Francis (Sutton) Barron, was born in Henderson, Kentucky, on October 30, 1937, and passed away in Lincoln, Nebraska, on September 13, 2023, at the age of 85.

Mike grew up in Henderson, Kentucky, and graduated from Holy Name High School at the age of 17. Two weeks following graduation, Mike was on his way to basic training in New York to serve in the U.S. Air Force. He was then sent to Amarillo, Texas, for jet aircraft training, following completion of his training he spent the next nine and a half years in Lincoln working on the B-47 bomber and alert duty.

It was in Lincoln that he met his wife, Harriet George. They were married on February 15, 1964. In 1965 Mike received duty orders for Puerto Rico. Mike’s next duty order was a “Special Assignment” to Washington, D.C., where he was assigned to Night Watch Squadron. He was assigned to the back-up plane for President Nixon. He was on trips President Nixon took around the world.

His next duty orders were for McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, Kansas. He was there 16 months but spent two six-month tours in Guam during this time. Harriet was in Wichita with the girls. Mike’s next duty order was for one year in Thailand. Harriet went home to be closer to family.

In 1973, Mike moved Harriet and the girls to Aurora, Nebraska, where they started school and Mike left for Thailand the first week of 1974. His last duty orders were for Glasgow, Montana, at Wokal Field. On July 1, 1975 Mike retired after serving his country for 20 years.

Mike joined his family in Aurora, where he worked on the George Family Farm for several years before being employed by John Deere in Aurora in 1980. He retired from John Deere in 2000 after 20 years.

Mike enjoyed fishing, military history, yard work and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Douglas Barron; three sisters and three brothers.

Those who remain to cherish him memory are his wife of 59 years, Harriet Barron of Aurora; three daughters, Brenda (Bob) Chop of Ravenna, Barbra (Scott) Mikkelsen of Aurora and Bertina (Jeff) Carlson of Overton; seven grandchildren, Alexandra (Michael) Meduna of Overton, Ashley Carlson of Kearney, Dalton Carlson of Overton, Austin Mikkelsen and fiancée Kathlyn Hauxwell of Fargo, North Dakota, Carson Mikkelsen of Wichita,, Mikayla (Chris) Roth of Ravenna and Kyle Chop of Kearney; a sister, Kaye (Charlie) Villines of Kentucky; as well as and many other family members and friends.