Michael "Mike" R. Nowak, 62, of Elba, died unexpectedly on Sunday, April 1, 202,3 at his home in Elba.

Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 7 at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. The Rev. Richard Piontkowski will be presiding. Interment will be in the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Elba, Nebraska.