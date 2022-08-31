Milaila Salcedo Martinez, 53

Milaila Salcedo Martinez, 53, of Grand Island, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.

Milaila was born on July 23, 1969, in Cuba, daughter of Wilfredo Martinez and Irma Salcedo (de La Vega).

She was raised and received her education in Cuba. Here she raised her children, Claudia and Dairon.

On September 27, 2012, Milaila came to Nebraska with her kids and began working for JBS. She loved to remodel her home and created a wonderful home and outdoor area.

Milaila was a loving mother. Her granddaughter, Emily was her pride and joy.

She is survived by her daughter, Claudia Munoz, husband, Reinel Viamonte; son, Dairon Munoz; and granddaughter, Emily all of Grand Island; ex-husband and family friend, Yasmani Sanchez; sisters, Avys Martinez and Milavis Cobas; mother, Irma Salcedo; numerous extended family and friends.

Milaila was preceded in death by her father.