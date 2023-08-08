Mildred J. Root, 93
CENTRAL CITY — Mildred Joan (Forsyth) Root, 92, of Central City, passed away on August 2, 2023.
She was born July 13, 1930.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Heartland Evangelical Free Church in Central City. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Friday, August 11, at Brethren Cemetery near Holmesville, Nebraska.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 11, at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City.
For more details, visit www.soltwagnerfuneral.com