Mildred Niederhaus, 94

HASTINGS — Former Hastings resident Mildred (Nowka) Niederhaus, 94, passed away Saturday, August 19, 2023, at her home in San Diego, California.

Graveside services will be heldat 11 a.m. Saturday, September 9, at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.

Mildred was born April 5, 1929, to Martin and Wilma (Brown) Nowka at Grand Island, Nebraska. She graduated from Trumbull High School, attended Hastings College, and was a 1950 graduate of Mary Lanning Memorial Hospital of Nursing. In 1951 she married Bill Niederhaus, and they resided in Hastings. He died in 1964, and she finished raising her children, at times working two jobs.

Mildred was a nurse for the late Dr. L.F. Egen in Hastings, Mary Lanning Memorial Nursery, Hastings College, Educational Service Unit #9, Grand Island Hall County Health Department, and Hastings Central Community College.

In 1979, she moved to Bellevue, Nebraska, to be the Health Education Coordinator for the USAF SAC Ehrling Bergquist Hospital. Later she transferred to Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Grand Island, the Palo Alto, California, Veterans Medical Center, and the U.S. Postal Service Medical Units in Denver, Colorado, Omaha, Nebraska, and Kansas City, Missouri.

After retiring, she returned to Hastings, spending a few summers working as a Health Nurse at the YMCA of the Rockies, Estes Park, Coloradp. While living in San Diego, Mildred attended Maranatha Chapel. She was an auxiliary member of VFW #1346 and the American Legion.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill Niederhaus; a son, Kim Niederhaus; a son-in-law, Eric Show; and a brother, Milton Nowka.

Suvivors include her son, Ty (Sharie) Niederhaus of Hastings; a daughter, Cara Mia Show of San Diego; and three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.