Mons C. Thompson, 79

GRAND ISLAND - Mons C. Thompson, 79, of Grand Island passed unexpectedly on August 2, 2023.

A Celebration of Mons' life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home. To honor the family's wishes, cremation has taken place.

Born in St. Paul, Nebraska on October 28, 1943, he was the only child of Mons Joseph Thompson and Hulda Emorene (Thomsen).

While attending Davis High School in Yakima, Washington, he met the love of his life, Norma Jean Thorsness, and they married on December 27, 1964.

Mons received a job offer with the State of Nebraska Department of Roads and worked for the State for 45 years until his retirement. The family moved to their current home in Grand Island in 1974.

Mons was fond of fishing, boating, and swimming, and spent most summers at the family cabin in Minnesota on Baby Lake. One of his hobbies was photography, and he occasionally accompanied his longtime friend, Norm Sodomka, to his musical gigs, where he'd take pictures of the bands while listening to them perform. Mons was artistic, had a playful nature, was a storyteller and had a penchant for telling jokes. He was always up for coffee or drinks with friends. For many years, he was a frequent patron of the Platt Duetsche.

Mons will be incredibly missed by his wife, Norma; and their three daughters, Sharon, Cathy and Teri.

Donations in Mons' name are suggested to Central Nebraska Humane Society of Grand Island or Start Over Rover of Hastings.

Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.